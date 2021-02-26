‘It’s sad.’ Davenport police chief frustrated over recent crime, death of 14-year-old gunshot victim

A 14-year-old boy — still just a kid.

Police say he turned to crime and ended up killed.

Police respond to the violence and the need to stop it — something the chief says his department can’t do alone.

Police found Jamon Winfrey dead Thursday in a yard at 13th and Farnam streets.

Police say the teenager was shot and killed during gunfire involving three stolen cars Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s sad. It’s a 14-year-old boy who was involved in this activity and now is dead.”

A frustrated Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski — upset at the senseless killing of a Davenport teen.

Police say 14-year-old Jamon Winfrey was shot and killed Wednesday in an exchange of gunfire involving three stolen vehicles.

Less than 24 hours later, police found the boy’s body in a yard in that same area.

At the same time Thursday, police spotted one of the three vehicles from Wednesday’s incident.

They pursued it, and it ended in a crash at Pershing and Central Park.

One of the people who ran from the car was found underneath a neighbor’s deck.

“I looked down, and in between the wood planks, you could kind of see a figure laying there, and I said, ‘Get out from underneath my porch. You need to come out from underneath my porch.'”

He took off and jumped her fence, but police quickly caught him.

It’s just the latest in escalating crime involving kids.

“Our continued frustration with the level of gun violence in our community, specifically related to young individuals.

Chief Sikorski says that all 167 sworn-in officers will do all they can to make the community safe, but it’s going to take the entire community to keep kids from turning to crime.

“We need to have things in place that one, those things are identified, and that the family and kid can start addressing those early on before the kid’s 14, 15, 16, years old in a stolen car, shooting at other kids.”

Davenport Police have not made any arrests directly tied to Jamon Winfrey’s death.