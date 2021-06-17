It’s that time of year again when Rock Island encourages residents to ‘Tell on Your Neighbor’

The City of Rock Island is once again encouraging residents to “Tell on Your Neighbor.”

Each year, residents are asked to nominate yards in their neighborhood that they find the most appealing or the most improved.

To submit a nominee, send photos and the address of the nominated yard to the Community & Economic Development Department via email by August 6. Please stay off private property when taking pictures.

The City of Rock Islands’ Beautifications Commission will review the entries and announce awards at the City council meeting on August 23.

For questions, call 309-732-2905.