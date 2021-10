This weekend is your last chance to catch a ride on the Channel Cat water taxi.

The Channel Cat Water Taxi provides open-air passenger ferryboats on the Mississippi River in the Quad Cities. The season will officially end Sunday.

Two boats will operate Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m.-6:15 p.m. To view a full schedule, download the Channel Cat app, visit here or call 309-788-3360.

Weather permitting, the Channel Cat will resume service Memorial Day Weekend, 2022.