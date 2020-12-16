‘It’s the right thing to do’: Emergency room nurse is first of 1,000 UI Health Care workers to receive COVID-19 vaccine

On Friday, Dec. 11, the FDA approved a vaccine against COVID-19 for emergency use.

The first group of employees to be vaccinated primarily work on the frontlines, as well as people in the units that directly care for patients with COVID-19.

On Monday, University of Iowa Health Care became the first in the state to start vaccinating. The first person to receive it was an emergency room nurse named David Conway.

“I’d like my colleagues to know that it was fast,” said Conway. “It was painless, and it’s the right thing to do.”

As of mid-day Monday, 50 employees had been given the vaccination, and well over 100 were expected to have it by the end of the day.

University of Iowa Hospitals stress that the vaccine being rushed isn’t true.

“That’s not as true as people believe. When we look at the approvals for a lot of drugs, we usually look at about 3,000 individuals in Phase 3 trials,” said Patricia Winokur, Executive Dean for the Carver College of Medicine in Iowa City. “For Pfizer, we had 44,000 people whom half have gotten active drug.”

By the end of the week, around 1,000 employees will receive the vaccination.

Health care workers will be the only ones given the vaccine for now. However, the future distribution of the vaccine is unclear.

“Unfortunately, we are not at the stage yet in Iowa where we can forecast out how much we are getting in the next month or two. There’s not enough supply visibility yet for us to understand it,” said University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics CEO Suresh Gunasekaran. “It is going to take many months for the majority of Americans to be vaccinated. The good news, however, is that you now know that, hopefully, we’re in the last six to nine months of this.”

Iowa Hospitals also stress the need for the community to keep following guidelines by social distancing and wearing a mask.