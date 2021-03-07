It’s the season when a lot of animals are welcoming babies into the world, it has wildlife rehabilitators preparing to take them in

These non-profit rehab centers are able to help animals with grants and donations they recieve.



Local experts say many of the animals taken to rehabs have either been abandoned or injured.

“We’re all set up and ready to go just have to flip a couple of switches to get the heating pads going put the incubators on and we are ready for baby season.”

Jojo Fernandez from Jojo’s Nut House Wildlife Rehabilitation Center LLC has been helping hundreds of wildlife animals through her non-profit organization and has her center ready for when injured babies go to her rehab

“We have an area just for squirrels, and area just for possums, just for skunks and raccoons,” said Fernandez. “Some babies for instances minks* are to be feed every 30 mins so one of the hardest animals I’ve ever rehabbed.”

Echo Gard is the founder of Guardians of Rescue and Rehabilitation and she rescuses domestic and wildlife animals

“I do domestics as well as wildlife so kitten season has already kinda started for me so I’m just trying to stock up on supplies makes sure that I have enough formulas,” said Gard.

She’s learn how to help out both animals.

“Domestics we need to teach them to trust people get warmed up to people wildlife it’s the opposite once they’ve reached a certain age we have to make sure they don’t get familiar with people.”

Non-profits are always in need of donations to help out the animals.

“We purchase species, specific formula for each wildlife animal to help with their health foundation and give them a really good start,” said Fernandez.