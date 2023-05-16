Morris Day and the Time are bringing the funk to the Event Center at the Rhythm City Casino on Friday, September 22 at 8 p.m.! There will be a presale on Thursday, May 18 at 10 a.m. and general ticket sales start on Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. Click here to buy tickets online or pick them up at The Market at Rhythm City, 7077 Elmore Avenue in Davenport.

(photo courtesy Rhythm City Casino)

With an oversized “M” monogrammed on every glitzy jacket, Morris Day and the Time have built a substantial cult following over the past 40 years as talented transmitters of fabulous, fearless, multilayered funk. Under Days’ creative direction, the group landed a recording deal with Warner Brothers Records and released their smash debut album The Time. They recorded three more albums, including What Time Is It? (featuring the hits “777-9311,” “Wild and Loose,” “Walk,” and “Gigolos Get Lonely Too”) and Ice Cream Castle (which included the megahit “Jungle Love”).

The Time keeps generations of fans moving to “The Bird” and grooving to “Girl.” Playing to audiences that cross all racial, age, and gender groups, Day still generates laughter when he goes through his gyrations with colleague Jerome; antics that nobody gets away with except Morris Day.

