‘It’s too close to home.’ Neighbor sees tense standoff Friday afternoon

Local 4 News was first on the scene Friday around 1 o’clock at 3rd Street and 16th Avenue when police say a woman wanted her ex-boyfriend removed her apartment.

She said he had a large firearm inside the unit.

Police evacuated the other apartments and spent two hours trying to get the man to come out – eventually, he did.

A Friday afternoon in a Moline neighborhood quickly turned chaotic as police sirens started blaring and a standoff began.

“They were doing cumulative amounts of different sirens and tones and everything and then all of a sudden they would get out over the loud speaker and said ‘We’re not here to hurt you, you’re not in trouble, we just want to talk to you,'” said Shaynna Reese, a neighbor who was inside her house and heard it all happen.

“I work from home and I sit in my living room and all of a sudden there were cop cars flying in like crazy. I could see the lights out of my peripheral,” Reese said. “I turned on my police scanner and I usually listen to that as I’m working and I started hearing everything that was going down. They were negotiating with the guy in the yellow house.”

The standoff lasted for two hours and, Reese says, it remained tense throughout.

“They were trying to get him out for over two hours,” she said. “It was like two and a half hours. They were negotiating with him. I saw cops with rifles, I saw cops with shields.”

It was a frightening experience in an area where things like this generally don’t happen.

“It’s too close to home. It really is,” Reese said. “I mean I have two girls and they’re out here playing most days and for the entire avenue, 16th Avenue was completely shut down.”

“It was almost like a scary-quiet neighborhood as they were trying to negotiate this guy out.”