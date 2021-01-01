‘It’s very unusual’; Neighbor reacts to overnight Galesburg shooting

Shots rang out in Galesburg overnight leaving 4 people injured. D

It happened around 2:30 in the morning at a home on the 1000 block of Monroe street.

The four victims took themselves to the St. Mary’s emergency room and are being treated for gunshot wounds. There is no word on their conditions.

Police said in a press release that they believe it was a targeted incident based on evidence. They have identified a suspect.

Local 4 spoke with a next door neighbor who said the area is usually safe and quiet.

His family was home at the time. They were all safe.

Neighbor Marlon Williams was shocked when he heard the shooting occurred so close to home.

“This is a very quiet neighborhood. Everyone kind of keeps to themselves but everyone seems to get along,” he said. “As far as something like this happening, it’s very unusual.”

He was worried about his family’s safety.

“Just for it to happen so close to home, it was a little unnerving.”

He said even though the incident made him uneasy, he does believe the neighborhood is still a safe place.

“I think it’s just probably an isolated incident because nothing like this has ever happened before. Things happen unfortunately,” he said. “Just living in this world, things can happen at any moment and you just have to be prepared for it when it does.”

The names of those involved have not been released. Police do not believe there is a current threat to the public.