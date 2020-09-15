‘I’ve been sentenced to a lifetime of grief’: Illinois State Police continuing Tyler Smith investigation two years after his death

A Galesburg mother still wants answers two years after her son’s death.

Tyler Smith was a Western Illinois University graduate and a member of the Army National Guard.



The 23-year-old was found dead on September 15, 2018.



He was reported to be with some friends in downton Galesburg the day before that, but they got separated.



No one knows why. His body was found in a creek about a block north of Casey’s General store in Galesburg.

Illinois state police recently got involved in the case.

“I’ve been sentenced to a lifetime of grief, but yet I don’t know how to grieve because you don’t have your answers yet,” says Sandra Halsne, Trey’s mother.

It’s been two years since Sandra Halsne has last held her son.

“The last few years have been really rough. Since Tyler’s passing it’s been a non stop fight to find justice, and find answers, and getting people to see Tyler as a victim and investigate,”says Halsne.

Halsne says Tyler was in the Army National Guard, a Western Illinois graduate, and he had aspirations to become a police officer. She says fond memories like those of her son gives her the strength to keep fighting.



“We just won’t give up so until we get our answers We are going to be here fighting for him. He would do the same for me or anyone else,” says Halsne.

Halsne says she’s grateful for the help for the Illinois State Police who just recently announced their involvement in the case.

“It’s nice to know that we have some people who are investing time into Tyler’s case. We feel very confident that they will take their time, and that they will look into every lead,” says Halsne.

Leads she says will probably never bring her, and her family closure, but she’s hoping Tyler’s death can bring about change.

“One day, us going through what we’re going through right now, another family won’t have to,” says Halsne.

The family set up a Facebook page called ‘Pledges for Tyler Smith Information Reward.‘

Anyone with information about what happened could get the reward money.

