‘I’ve just got all these emotions flowing’: Married couple of 44 years reunites after being separated for nine months during the pandemic

A couple separated for nine months during the pandemic reunited on Thursday at UnityPoint Health – Trinity in Rock Island.

It was a tearful reunion for Jim and Gina Nelson.

Both were patients at the hospital with COVID-19.

They weren’t able to celebrate their 44th wedding anniversary together last week.

“Yesterday, when I was telling him (Jim) that I was his wife’s case manager, he started tearing up, saying, ‘Hopefully, I can get to see her,’ and I said, ‘We’re going to do our best,’ so I’m really happy it worked out,” said UnityPoint Health – Trinity case manager Lynn Lounsberry.

“For nine months, I cried myself to sleep because of my wife,” said Jim Nelson. “And to see her now, I’ve just got all these emotions flowing.”

The couple had the same case manager, and she is responsible for Thursday’s reunion.