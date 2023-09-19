Junior Achievement of the Heartland on Tuesday announced a new $3.25-million capital campaign for its groundbreaking new facility, the JA Inspiration Center at 6600 44th Ave., Moline.

This state-of-the-art learning center will be designed to empower and inspire young minds as they prepare to embark on their professional journeys. The JA Inspiration Center will provide a vital place of learning, discovery, and empowerment, housing its capstone programs JA BizTown and JA Finance Park and serving more than 8,000 4th – 9th grade students annually, according to a press release from the nonprofit.

One of the center renderings from Edwards Creative.

Together, these programs fuse the physical and digital worlds to deliver innovative, practical, and enriching learning experiences in financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and work and career readiness. JA learning experiences include classroom‐based curriculum for students from kindergarten through high school.

The elementary school learning experiences feature hands‐on activities that help students understand the basics of business and economics. Topics include entrepreneurship, financial literacy, community businesses, and the importance of saving money.

Classroom instruction for grades 4‐6 culminates with a trip to JA BizTown – a daylong, applied experience during which students apply learned concepts in a lifelike community at the JA Inspiration Center. For example, students take on the role of citizen, consumer, and employee while participating in the on‐site simulation. They assume community roles of mayor, newspaper owner, reporter, bank manager, bank tellers, store owners, restaurant owners and others, going about their day working, shopping, and earning and saving money.

They will operate banks, store fronts, and municipal agencies, manage a personal budget, and vote. Following participation in the simulation, students will be able to:

Discuss the roles they play as citizens, workers, and consumers in a community and relate those roles to the free enterprise system.

Discuss the importance of citizen rights and responsibilities within a community.

Build money management skills through a practical knowledge of economic concepts and banking practices.

Develop an understanding of basic business practices and responsibilities.

Display the soft skills necessary for successful participation in the world of work.

Many may know JA World, as the facility is referred to as today, or remember Exchange City as it was named when it first opened in 1999 in Downtown Davenport as one of the first of its kind in the country.

Dougal Nelson, President & CEO of Junior Achievement of the Heartland (left), accepts 2022 Karl Flemke Pioneer Achievement Award from Jack Kosakowski, President & CEO of Junior Achievement USA at the JA National Leadership Conference in Fort Worth, Tex. (contributed photo.)

After 24 years, JA now has the opportunity to continue this storied legacy, and reimagine its current capstone programming, collaborations, and capacity in a brand new, highly developed location at the Vibrant Credit Union Corporate Center in Moline.

The rebranded JA Inspiration Center will include expanded JA BizTown and JA Finance Park space and programming that will allow for:

Opportunities for students to explore more educational pathways and career opportunities, especially in the trades, health care, and STEM‐related careers.

Upgraded technology to end our distinction as the only Junior Achievement in the country that does not use tablets in their simulations.

A safe, convenient, and central location for students, partners, and volunteers.

Community meeting space.

The JA Inspiration Center will serve as a hub of innovation, creativity, and hands-on learning. Within the facility, JA will provide students with an immersive environment where they can refine their entrepreneurial ideas, hone critical thinking skills, and gain practical experience in problem-solving and collaboration.

This facility will be the culmination of JA’s dedication to preparing the next generation for success in a dynamic and competitive world.

Dougal Nelson is president/CEO of Junior Achievement of the Heartland.

“We are excited to embark on this journey toward the new inspiring and captivating facility and we invite our supporters, partners, and the entire community to join us in making a meaningful difference,” said Dougal Nelson, President/CEO, JA of the Heartland. “The Capital Campaign is a testament to our dedication to prepare students for financial independence.”

The JA Inspiration Center will be in the southwest corner of the Vibrant Credit Union Corporate Center at 6600 44th Avenue, in Moline, and is set to welcome students in October 2024. The 13,000-square-foot area will increase the space for capstone experiences by 30%, and allow JA to reach an additional 3,000 students each year.

The capital campaign will be a multi-faceted effort with a goal of $3.25 million which includes the educational and programmatic elements of the building. To date, $2.3 million of that goal has been raised.

“Investments in the JA Inspiration Center are investments for our future workforce and future leaders, both of which are essential for our region to thrive,” said Brian Duffy, CEO, Per Mar Security Services, and Governing Board Chair, JA of the Heartland.

To learn more about the JA Inspiration Center, and to donate to the capital campaign, visit the JA website HERE.