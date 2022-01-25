JA campaign to help students connect future dreams with school

Junior Achievement (JA) is launching a new awareness campaign that focuses on helping kids connect what they learn in school to life beyond the classroom.

Junior Achievement learning experiences reach more than 2.5 million young people yearly in grades K through 12, facilitated by volunteers primarily from the business community, who teach proven programs focused on financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. JA’s “Take Flight” campaign illustrates how Junior Achievement can help students achieve their dreams of tomorrow, whether these dreams mean finding their ideal career, being able to buy a home, or starting their own business.

The campaign is launching in January 2022 and is scheduled to run throughout the year. For more information, click here.

Junior Achievement’s mission is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed, utilizing community volunteers who deliver lessons and share their experience. These volunteers serve as role models, helping to positively impact young people’s perceptions about the importance of education and critical life skills.