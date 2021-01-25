Jack Dahm will lead LumberKings in first Prospect League year

The Clinton LumberKings announced Monday that Jack Dahm will be the field manager leading the LumberKings into their inaugural year in the Prospect League.

The LumberKings recently joined the Prospect League, a collegiate wood bat league after Major League Baseball contracted the team, along with 42 other former Minor League Baseball teams.

Dahm is starting his seventh season as the head coach of the Mount Mercy University Mustangs baseball team. Mount Mercy is an NAIA school located in Cedar Rapids, playing in the Heart of America Athletic Conference. Dahm will stay on at Mount Mercy in addition to his new LumberKings appointment.

Dahm played four seasons as an infielder for Creighton University from 1986 through 1989. After ending his playing career, Dahm became an assistant with Creighton, helping the Bluejays to the 1991 College World Series. He ascended to the head coaching position in 1994 and earned Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year honors twice, in 1999 and 2002, and led the Bluejays to two NCAA Division I Baseball Championship appearances in 1999 and 2000. He saw 17 players drafted and produced two All-Americans.

Dahm was head coach at the University of Iowa from 2003-13, where he led the Hawkeyes to the Big Ten Tournament three times. They finished second in 2010, their highest finish in the tournament since 1982.

“I am very excited and honored to be a part of the Clinton LumberKings organization,” Dahm said. “The tradition of the LumberKings and the support of the community is what drew me to Clinton. I am looking forward to helping in the transition from Minor League Baseball to the Prospect League.”

“We are looking forward to having Jack manage our club in our very first season in the Prospect League,” said Ted Tornow, LumberKings general manager. “He has the knowledge and the background to lead us into this new collegiate wood bat league. We couldn’t think of a better person than Jack to handle this.”