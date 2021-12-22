Jack, Noah, Charlotte and Everleigh among top QC baby names this year — but what about Symphony and Mahaunie?

During another crazy year in the world of healthcare, the Labor & Delivery team at UnityPoint Health – Trinity helped more than 1,600 families welcome a new baby into the world in 2021, as Jack, Noah, Charlotte and Everleigh topped the most popular Q-C baby names of the year.

The first Quad Cities baby born in 2021 was Nora Grace Hessman, born Jan. 1 at Trinity’s BirthPlace in Moline to Brittany and Mark Hessman of Coal Valley.

Here’s a look at the most popular names of 2021 at UnityPoint Health–Trinity hospitals.

Trinity Moline BirthPlace:

Boys: Jack/Jaxson, Levi, Lucas, Henry, Benjamin

Girls: Charlotte, Emery, Lily, Harper, Isabella

Trinity Bettendorf BirthPlace:

Boys: Noah, Jackson, Miles, Roman, Silas

Girls: Everleigh, Cora, Olivia, Sophia, Mya

In celebration of our region’s diversity, UnityPoint Health – Trinity is highlighting the following one-of-a-kind names this year:

Trinity Moline BirthPlace:

• Symphony

• Chicago

• Creedence

• Saturn

• Nation

Trinity Bettendorf BirthPlace:

• Mahaunie

• Juniper

• Jru

• Rylah

• Granger

Olivia was the most popular girl’s name in the United States this year and Liam was the most popular boy’s name nationally. according to BabyCenter. (See the most popular names nationwide here.)

UnityPoint Health – Trinity BirthPlace provides specialized and supportive care to mothers and babies throughout labor, delivery, and recovery. The BirthPlace offers breastfeeding and family-centered support. To learn more about the UnityPoint Health – Trinity BirthPlace in Bettendorf and Moline, click here.

Blue Cross Blue Shield named the Trinity Moline BirthPlace a Blue Cross Blue Shield Blue Distinction Center for Maternity Care. Blue Distinction Centers (BDC) met overall quality measures, developed with input from the medical community.