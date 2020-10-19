Jack-o’-lantern and scarecrow competition happening in Muscatine

The Muscatine Arts Center will be hosting a competition for the best-looking scarecrow and jack-o’-lantern.

10 scarecrows and two dozen carved pumpkins will be on display at the Muscatine Art Center between Oct. 29 and Nov. 1. Attendees will be able to vote for their favorites in person, while online voting will take place on Facebook. An in-person vote is worth five times the value of an online vote. The jack-o’-lantern and scarecrow with the most votes will win a cash prize.

Jack-o’-lanterns will be displayed in the Prayer of Peace Courtyard, and scarecrows will be displayed on the grounds of the Muscatine Arts Center located at 1314 Mulberry Avenue in Muscatine, Iowa. Visitors can walk through to see the displays on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Oct. 31 through Nov. 1 from 1 to 4 p.m.

“The staff began planning the competition in August because there was uncertainty around trick-or-treating and other Halloween related events,” Melanie Alexander, Muscatine Art Center Director, said. “We wanted to offer the community an experience that took place outdoors and allowed families to drop by over a longer period of time compared to a traditional event.”

Visit www.muscatineartcenter.org for more information about the competition and other events.