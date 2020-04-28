Jackson County businesses readying to open back up

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is taking a “targeted approach” to loosen restrictions across the state now in place because of the coronavirus.

The announcement from Reynolds means some businesses in 77 of Iowa’s 99 counties can begin operating again starting Friday.

One of those counties is Jackson County.

“I think it was a surprise for some of us,” Nicolas Hockenberry, the Jackson County Economic Alliance director of economic development said. “Because the numbers have been increasing quite rapidly over the past few days. Obviously our county has been spared of a lot of that bad news.”

Hockenberry says that he’s working to get answers out to businesses as to what guidance from the state they’ll have to follow if they want to open up Friday.

“We’re eager to learn what half capacity and social distancing retail will look like,” Hockenberry said. “But i know that the businesses in Maquoketa and elsewhere in Jackson County are eager to start re-opening.”

One business eager to reopen in Maquoketa is team Blue Mellennia Martial Arts.

Gyms can have group activities, but no more than 10 people in a room and they have to be six feet apart.

That shouldn’t be a problem for the martial arts studio…Who says their normal classes practice moves with plenty of space between students.

“Other than sparring, or doing certain other specific activities, it doesn’t require contact, most of it is drilling techniques, doing patterns and stuff,” Tim Finn, instructor and owner of the school said. “We won’t have to change much, we’ll be able to get started right away.”

Finn has been doing lessons online, but says that it will make motivating his students much easier in person.

“Some people come to us with different kinds of motivations, and being able to tap into that works best when you have a personal relationship with them.”