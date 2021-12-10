Jackson County Fair announced Casey Donahew and Randall King in concert

The Jackson County Fair invites you to experience two Red Dirt Country Bands July 29 as Casey Donahew takes the stage with special guest Randall King!

Casey Donahew takes the stage at the Jackson County Fair Friday, July 29 (photo: CaseyDonahew.com)

According to a press release, “Casey Donahew has risen from a favorite on the local Texas music scene, racking up 21 #1 singles, to a nationally hot touring act who consistently sells out venues all across the country. With over 44.2 thousand followers on Instagram and more than 48 thousand fans following him on Facebook, Randall King and Casey Donahew are MUST SEE artists! Stick around after the show and enjoy great music from TBA playing in Volunteer Hall starting at 10:30 p.m.”

Casey Donahew and special guest Randall King are performing at the Jackson County Fair Friday, July 29 (photo: RandallKingMusic.com)

Check out this amazing night of music Friday, July 29, 2022! Randall King takes the stage at 7:30 p.m., followed by Casey Donahew. Get up close and personal with a Party Pit Pass or enjoy from the grandstands.

For more information about the Jackson County Fair, click here or call (563) 652-4282. Click here to purchase tickets.