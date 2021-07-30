Jackson County fair brings economic boost to area

County fairs are making a come back and this week, the Jackson County Fair has been ongoing.

The fair is a way for families and friends to spend time together, but it can be so much more than that.

It’s an economic boost not just for Maquoketa, but also for local restaurants and businesses throughout Jackson County.

“Especially this year we’re finding more and more people because they were cooped up all last year are wanting to get out and about and this is the place to come not only just this week for the fair, we’ve seen a big upsurge in tourism in Jackson County all spring long,” said Tom Devine, Jackson County director of tourism.