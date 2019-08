One man was injured and a house was damaged after an explosion in Jackson County near Preston on August 16, 2019. (Mike Colón, OurQuadCities.com)

An explosion happened around 11:30 a.m. at a home in Jackson County near Preston.

Firefighters from six departments battled the flames.

It took three hours to bring the fire under control.

A man inside the home was burned and was flown to Iowa City.

His wife and children were not at home at the time.

