By Mike McGuire for Local 4 News

On the final night of a three race swing through Eastern Iowa, the Lucas Oil MLRA Late Models found themselves at the Maquoketa Speedway. In the main event of the evening, Tony Jackson Jr. of Lebanon, Missouri scored his second feature win of the weekend. It was also his second straight win at Maquoketa.

Jackson started second and followed pole sitter Chris Simpson for the first seven laps before taking the lead. Once in front, Jackson would lead the rest of the way to the checkered flag.

Chris Simpson never let Jackson out of his sight. Chris would finish the race in second place about half a second behind the winner. Frank Heckenast Jr. finished in third place after starting fifth. Last night’s winner Spencer Diercks finished fourth with Chad Simpson fifth.

Chris Simpson, Jackson, and Diercks won the MLRA heat races. Kolby Vandenbergh set quick time in qualifying with a lap of 13.989 seconds.

Jeff Larson once again showed his dominance of Maquoketa Speedway in the IMCA Modified feature. Larson drove from pole to victory lane finishing a full straightaway ahead of second place Charlie Mohr. Chris Zogg took third. Travis Denning and Brad Dierks were fourth and fifth respectively.

Jacob Arp jumped out to the early lead of the SportMod main. On a lap nine restart, Shane Paris

got out front and would not look back. Paris had several car lengths on Arp at the checkered flag. Jarrett Franzen recovered from a mid-race miscue to finish third. Jesse Bodin and Bob Silaggi rounded out the top five.

In Stock Car action it was all Joe Zrostlik. Zrostlik started sixth, took the lead on the opening lap, and then ran away from the field. Jerry Miles had a solid run to finish second. Third went to Trevor Tucker, who started 16th. Kodey Miles finished fourth and Lane Vohringer fifth.

Michael Weber posted a come from behind victory in the INEX Legends. Weber slowly worked his way through the top five, taking the lead with two laps to go. Jordan Miklas finished second with Jeff Schmidt third. Dave Eberle and Griffin McGrath completed the first five

Results:

Davenport Speedway

August 13, 2022 –

Lucas Oil MLRA Late Models

Qualifying: Kolby Vandenbergh – 13.989 seconds

Heat #1: 1. Chris Simpson; 2. Kolby Vandenbergh; 3. Justin Kay; 4. Jeff Tharp; 5. Tim Simpson;

Heat #2: 1. Tony Jackson Jr.; 2. Frank Heckenast Jr.; 3. Chad Simpson; 4. Sawyer Specht; 5. Tegan Evans;

Heat #3: 1. Spencer Diercks; 2. Daniel Hilsabeck; 3. Paul Parker; 4. Gary Webb; 5. Matt Ryan;

Feature: 1. Tony Jackson Jr.; 2. Chris Simpson; 3. Frank Heckenast Jr.; 4. Spencer Diercks; 5. Chad Simpson; 6. Kolby Vandenbergh; 7. Justin Kay; 8. Paul Parker; 9. Daniel Hilsabeck; 10. Sawyer Specht; 11. Gary Webb; 12. Matt Ryan; 13. Jeff Tharp; 14. Tegan Evans; 15. Steve Stultz; 16. Tim Simpson; 17. Brandon Hamburg;

IMCA Modifieds

Heat #1: 1. Chris Zogg; 2. Travis Denning; 3. Ryan Duhme; 4. Mike McKinney; 5. Ray Cox Jr.;

Heat #2: 1. Jeff Larson; 2. Mike Garland; 3. Charlie Mohr; 4. Brandt Cole; 5. Steve Johnson;

Feature: 1. Jeff Larson; 2. Charlie Mohr; 3. Chris Zogg; 4. Tracis Denning; 5. Brad Dierks; 6. Ryan Duhme; 7. Steve Johnson; 8. Mike McKinney; 9. Ray Cox Jr.; 10. Austin Blume; 11. Mike Garland; 12. Patrick Moore; 13. Joe Bonney; 14. Brendan Driscoll; 15. Matt Short; 16. Brandt Cole; 17. Bob Guss; 18. John Conolly;

IMCA SportMod

Heat #1: 1. Jacob Arp; 2. Jarrett Franzen; 3. Jesse Bodin; 4. Randy Farrell; 5. Matthew Lundry;

Heat #2: 1. Shane Paris; 2. Ben Chapman; 3. Tyler Soppe; 4. Kevin Rasdon; 5. Bob Silaggi;

Feature: 1. Shane Paris; 2. Jacob Arp; 3. Jarrett Franzen; 4. Jesse Bodin; 5. Bob Silaggi; 6. Tyler Soppe; 7. Ben Chapman; 8. Matt Speidel; 9. Matthew Lundry; 10. Josh Kloepping; 11. Levi Heath; 12. Brody Prescott; 13. Nathan Silaggi; 14. Kevin Rasdon; 15. Josh Woodruff; 16. Derricke Dillon; 17. Don Hatfield; 18. Randy Farrell;

Stock Cars

Heat #1: 1. Jerry Miles; 2. Richard Nelson; 3. Tad Payne; 4. Tim Bader; 5. Joe Zrostlik;

Heat #2: 1. Kodey Miles; 2. Chase Zaruba; 3. Mitch Current; 4. Kyler Hickenbottom; 5. Brandon Vorbeck;

Feature: 1. Joe Zrostlik; 2. Jerry Miles; 3. Trevor Tucker; 4. Kodey Miles; 5. Lane Vohringer; 6. Chase Zaruba; 7. Tad Payne; 8. Richard Nelson; 9. Kyler Hickenbottom; 10. Mitch Current; 11. Kile Vohringer; 12. Clay Hockaday; 13. Brandon Vorbeck; 14. Nick McCrady; 15. Austin Vorbeck; (2-DNS)

INEX Legends

Heat #1: 1.; 2. Jeff Schmidt; 3. Michael Weber; 4. Jordan Miklas; 5. Adam Meyer;

Feature: 1. Michael Weber; 2. Jordan Miklas; 3. Jeff Schmidt; 4. Dave Eberle; 5. Griffin McGrath; 6. Keith Meyer; 7. Adam Meyer; 8. Cole OBrien; 9. Craig Peekenschnieder; 10. Jeff Doubek;