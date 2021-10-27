Jailed suspect faces charge of lascivious acts with a child

A 73-year-old Sperry, Iowa, man has been arrested on a warrant for lascivious acts with a child.

Shortly after 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy with the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office served an arrest warrant on Kenneth Albert Crews at Des Moines County Jail for the charge of lascivious acts with a child – fondling or touching, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The charge was the result of an ongoing investigation in Des Moines County from August 2020, the release says.

Crews’ is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

