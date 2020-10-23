Jane Addams Elementary in Moline closing for two weeks due to increase of positive COVID-19 cases

The Moline-Coal Valley School District announced on Friday that Jane Addams Elementary in Moline will temporarily close for two weeks, from Monday, October 26 to Friday, November 6.

The closure is due to an increase in positive cases of COVID-19 and the number of staff and students that are currently excluded from in-person learning due to potential exposure.

During the closure, all instruction for Jane Addams staff and students will be full-time remote learning at home.

The school will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized, following state health and safety guidelines.

The temporary closure is being done at the recommendation of the Rock Island County Health Department and meant to minimize further spread at Jane Addams Elementary.

All extracurriculars and activities for Jane Addams students are suspended through November 6.

Free meal pick up will still be available for any remote learning student on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Wilson and John Deere Middle Schools.

COVID-19 statistics are reported on the Moline-Coal Valley School District website and are updated weekly.