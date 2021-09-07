Jason Mraz to perform at Adler Theatre

Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Jason Mraz — with Toca Rivera and special guest Gregory Page – will perform at the Adler Theatre in Davenport on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at 8 p.m.

Reserved seat tickets will go on sale Friday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. online at Ticketmaster.com and in person at the Adler Theatre Box Office (136 E. 3rd St.). Tickets are $59.50, $69.50 and $89.50.

Mraz, 44, will re-release his first album, “Live & Acoustic,” this fall in honor of its 20th anniversary. Released in 2001, the album encapsulates Mraz’s early but formative days performing in the San Diego coffee shop scene. “Live & Acoustic (20th Anniversary Edition)” will include two previously unreleased bonus tracks and will be offered on vinyl for the first time. A vinyl pre-order starts today at his website, and the album will be available on all platforms on Nov. 5. Among Mraz’s biggest hits are “I’m Yours” and “Lucky.” He won two Grammys in 2010, for “Make It Mine” and “Lucky” (a duet with Colbie Caillat).

Mraz also memorably played the role of Dr. Pomatter in the Broadway musical “Waitress,” from November 2017 to February 2018. He previously recorded “Bad Idea” and “You Matter to Me” on Sara Bareilles’ 2015 album (based on the show’s music) “What’s Inside: Songs From Waitress.” To celebrate the debut album’s anniversary, Mraz will hit the road with longtime collaborator Toca Rivera, who has performed with Mraz since his coffee shop days. The trek kicks off Nov. 26 in Mraz’s first home state of Virginia, and winds its way from coast to coast, concluding in Riverside, Calif., on Dec. 22. “Live & Acoustic celebrates the poetry, harmony, and humor that became the foundation for my entire career,” Mraz said in a tour release. “It’s not only fun to replay and reimagine that material; I believe it’s important to remember and honor where we came from and how we got here. Add to it our buddy from the coffee shop days, Gregory Page, whose most recent album earned the highest praise at the 2021 San Diego Music Awards, and it’s sure to be a wonderful night of music and laughter.” Mraz recently completed his “Look For The Good Live!” tour, where he performed across the U.S. with a 13-piece reggae band showcasing songs from his latest album, “Look For The Good.” In July he released a deluxe edition of that album which featured three new songs, including “Be Where Your Feet Are.”

Mraz performed the song a few weeks ago on “Today With Hoda and Jenna,” and the official video for the song is available here.