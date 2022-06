Stop by Java Java Café during the month of June, purchase “School’s Out,” a Butterfinger blended coffee, and a portion of proceeds will be donated to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center.

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center Mobile Clinic will be at Java Java Cafe for a micro-chipping clinic from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, June 18. The cost for a microchip is $10.

Java Java Cafe is at 836 E. River Drive, Davenport.