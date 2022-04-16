Each year, the Jaycees of the Quad Cities honors local community members who are making a positive impact in the Quad Cities area.

The Jaycees of the Quad Cities’ Community Awards Celebration showcases individual excellence in leadership as demonstrated by outstanding initiative, impact of work, and inspiration of others, a news release says. All recipients must be under the age of 40 at the time of the celebration to be eligible.



Young Community Leader Award – Chase Norris, executive director at Clock, Inc.

This award recognizes an individual whose leadership has made a significant impact in the community. This work could include societal or civic issues, address health or environmental concerns, or promote arts and humanities.

Norris started his first LGBT+ youth group at his internship site while completing his master’s in education. As his time was coming to a close with this group, he couldn’t imagine ending it at this point. This is where the idea for Clock, Inc. emerged. With input and direction from the youth themselves, a support group was able to carry on.

The group moved to a friend’s private practice until a community center of its own became a reality. To date, individuals in more than 30 cities in Iowa and Illinois have been served, totaling more than 4,500 people. Recently Clock, Inc. moved to a new location to increase services. The community center is not only a safe space for youth, but also an opportunity to develop leadership skills. Clock Inc. has officially launched its advisory of seven LGBT+ youth to establish leadership skills to develop and implement new youth

services.

Young Educator Award – Emily Henneman, Spanish Teacher at Bettendorf High School

This award recognizes an individual whose leadership in the classroom and/or within the educational

setting has made a significant impact on our local community. This individual works to educate the

whole student, works creatively to achieve excellence in learning, demonstrates leadership at their

educational institution, and is a positive role model for all ages

Hennenan is a second-year teacher at BHS, she has again remained dedicated to cultivating a welcoming and inclusive environment in her classroom and around the school. While in her first year, Henneman had to

adapt to a virtual learning environment for her students as COVID created unique challenges daily. In addition to helping her students achieve academic excellence, she is the leader of the GSA (Gender

Sexuality Alliance) Club, where she guides students and allies within the LGBTQ+ community to have

thought provoking conversations and learn more about standing up for diversity. She also spent nearly

two years teaching adult basic education and English as second language at Scott Community College to

adults in the Quad Cities area who wanted to improve their language skills.

Young City Servant Award – Sarah Ott, chief strategy officer at City of Davenport

This award recognizes an individual whose city leadership (elected or appointed office, administrator,

police, firefighter, etc.) has made a significant impact on our local community. This individual is a hard

worker that strives to be helpful, honest, and fair while striving to make our community better.

Ott has been involved with multiple community programs, including the Youth Assessment Program,

Group Violence Intervention and Focused Deterrence, planning and implementing of School Resource

Officers in Davenport Community Schools, and forming the Scott County Law Enforcement Partnership

with the NAACP and LULAC. When she worked on these projects she took on leadership roles and was

instrumental on researching and coming up with solutions.

Davenport Jaycees Foundation Scholarship Recipient – Erica Sons, Assumption High School student

She will pursue a nursing degree at University of Iowa in the Fall. This scholarship recognizes a resident of the State of Iowa and a student attending either Assumption High School, Bettendorf High School, Central High School, North High School, Pleasant Valley High School or West High School who is entering their freshman year of college in the fall semester at an accredited post-secondary educational institution.

They must be active in volunteer efforts within the Quad Cities community and demonstrate a high level of academic achievement. Sons was highly recommended by many individuals and has an impressive track record in both her academics and extracurricular activities. She is not only part of multiple school organizations, like the drama club and S.A.D.D., but also is an inductee of the National Honor Society and Junior Rotarian.

She has passed her clinical and written state exam to become a CNA as a high school student. In her scholarship statement, Sons spoke about how being a minority has greatly impacted her journey

and how it has set her up for success in the nursing field by providing a deeper understanding and

empathy for her patients.

In addition to the community leaders honored, the Jaycees honored three of their own members who went above and beyond for the Chapter and the community. This past year’s honorees included:

2021 Jaycees Member of the Year – Kelsey Watson

This award recognizes an individual member that has been actively involved with the chapter, shows great leadership, and is a role model to other members. This individual also seeks to grow involvement in the chapter.

2021 Jaycees Rookies of the Year – Rachel Stahle

This award recognizes a first-year member of the chapter that has shown great initiative and involvement in various Jaycees programs and events. This individual cooperates, works in good spirit, and uses their human personality as a gift.

2021 Chapter Key Person Award – Nikki Schaul

This award recognizes a seasoned member of the chapter that has shown great leadership and involvement in various Jaycees programs and events. This individual encourages other members to get involved and serves as a great sounding board for the chapter.

“We are honored to recognize the good work being done for the Quad Cities by so many influential individuals. As an organization with a mission based in giving back, we take pride in showing our gratitude for those who consistently make a positive impact on others. The Community Awards Celebration serves as a token of our appreciation for the people who make the Quad Cities a wonderful place to live,” said Kate Mapes, chairwomen of the board, Jaycees of the Quad Cities.



About Jaycees of the Quad Cities

Jaycees aim to build personal and professional relationships by working together on projects to strengthen and grow the Quad Cities community. The Quad Cities Chapter is one of the oldest chapters in the state of Iowa and has grown to include young professionals from both sides of the Mississippi River. They pride themselves on blending social opportunities with service such as the annual Bridal Expo and Bar-B-QC to raise funds for charitable initiatives.

For more information, visit here or call 563-484-0041.