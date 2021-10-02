Jaycees cook up a new kind of fundraiser in the QC

A new festival came to a close Saturday night in Davenport.

The Jaycees of the Quad Cities hosted their first Bar-B-QC cooking competition, which kicked off Friday in LeClaire Park.

People enjoyed craft beer in Brew Ha Ha fashion, barbecue from local and national vendors and live music while votes were cast for the best ribs and sauce.

Awards were handed out to the winners.

Owen, who attended the event on Saturday with his family, said his favorite part was eating ice cream along the Mississippi River.

All proceeds from Bar-B-QC will support the community, along with the Jaycees of the Quad Cities.