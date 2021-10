Jaycees of the Quad Cities is starting a new event, and they are using beer and barbeque to get people there.

BAR-B-QC is being held in LeClaire park in downtown Davenport. The event includes live music, barbecue from local and national places, as well as a beer-tasting, similar to Brew Ha Ha.

The event goes from 11 a.m. until 11:00 p.m. both today and tomorrow. Admission is free until 5 p.m. and then $5.00 after that.