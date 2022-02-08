The Jaycees of the Quad Cities is looking for local community members who are making a positive impact in our area.

Their Community Awards showcase individual excellence in leadership as demonstrated by outstanding initiative, impact of work, and inspiration of others. All recipients must be under the age of 40 at the time of the celebration to be eligible, according to a Tuesday release.

Nominations are being accepted for the following awards:

Young Community Leader Award

This award recognizes an individual whose leadership has made a significant impact in our local community.

This work could include societal or civic issues, address health or environmental concerns, or promote arts and humanities. The Jaycees of the Quad Cities celebrate people who strive to serve the less fortunate in their communities through active involvement while encouraging others to do the same.

Young Religious Leader Award

This award recognizes an individual whose religious leadership has made a significant impact on our local community. This recipient lives out the Jaycee Creed:

We believe that faith in God brings meaning and purpose to human life.

That the brotherhood of man transcends the sovereignty of nations.

That economic justice can best be won by free men through free enterprise.

That government should be of laws rather than of men.

That earth’s great treasure lies in human personality.

And that service to humanity is the best work of life.

Young Educator Award

This award recognizes an individual whose leadership in the classroom and/or within the educational setting has made a significant impact on our local community. This individual works to educate the whole student, works creatively to achieve excellence in learning, demonstrates leadership at their educational institution, and is a positive role model for all ages.

Young City Servant Award

This award recognizes an individual whose city leadership (elected or appointed office, administrator, police, or firefighter, etc.) has made a significant impact on our local community. This individual is a hard worker that strives to be helpful, honest, and fair while striving to make our community better.

Nominations will be accepted through the end of the day on Monday, March 7, 2022. To nominate or for more information, visit the Jaycees website.