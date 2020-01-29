Jaycees of the Quad Cities set to recognize youth

Youth in the Quad Cities contribute great things to the community, and the Jaycees of the Quad Cities are getting ready to recognize some of those achievements.

The Jaycees of the Quad Cities are part of Junior Chamber International. They provide development opportunities that empower young people to create positive change. One of their programs, the Community Awards, recognize young citizens in the community who are making an impact.

They are currently taking nominations for this year’s winners. You can submit a nomination here. They’re taking applicants until February 28th.