Jaycees search for community members making positive impact

The Jaycees of the Quad Cities seek Quad-City residents making a positive impact. The Community Awards showcases individual excellence in leadership as demonstrated by outstanding initiative, impact of work, and inspiration of others, a news release says.

All recipients must be younger than 40 at the time of the celebration to be eligible.

Nominations are being accepted for:

Young Community Leader Award: This award recognizes an individual whose leadership has made a significant impact in our local community. This work could include societal or civic issues, address health or environmental concerns, or promote arts and humanities.

Young Religious Leader Award: This award recognizes an individual whose religious leadership has made a significant impact on the community.

Young Educator Award: This award recognizes an individual whose leadership in the classroom and/or within the educational setting has made a significant impact on the community. This individual works to educate the whole student, works creatively to achieve excellence in learning, demonstrates leadership at their educational institution, and is a positive role model for all ages.

Young City Servant Award: This award recognizes an individual whose city leadership (elected or appointed office, administrator, police, or firefighter, etc.) has made a significant impact on the community.

Nominations will be accepted through the end of the day on Friday at https://www.jayceesqc.org/community-awards-banquet For more information, visit www.jayceesqc.org, call 563-484-0041 or email info@jayceesqc.org