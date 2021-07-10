JDC creates huge economic impact for area, John Deere

The John Deere Classic creates a huge economic driver for the Quad Cities throughout the week.

Fans who come from throughout the region bring money to hotels, restaurants and more.

It’s also one of the biggest weeks for John Deere itself being the title sponsor for 23 years.

Mara Downing, global brand management and corporate communications for John Deere, said the week of the tournament is a chance to not only show off the company, but show off the Quad Cities.

The average economic impact for the week is around $53 million.

It’s built a reputation for this area, as well as increased John Deere’s reach where through their partnership with the PGA, they have expanded to Europe where they sell golf and turf equipment.

“It’s been great from a brand building perspective,” Downing said. “When we think about our golf and turf business so we manufacture a full line of golf and turf equipment. Our partnership with the PGA started right when we got our start in that business and so our partnership really helps grow our business and it’s been a terrific partnership over the past 23 years.”