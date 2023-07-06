We have most definitely lucked out this year with comfortable temperatures and great weather for the John Deere Classic. Last year, temperatures were in the 90s and upper 80s but this year we’ve had comfortable temperatures in the low 80s.
Although the radar is showing a chance for showers from Friday evening into Saturday morning, rain should not be an issue for the tournament.
