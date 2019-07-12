JDC superfans: What keeps some spectators coming back for 10+ years

Fans say seeing golfers close up, friendly volunteers and a community vibe brings them back every year

Hundreds of people are following their favorite golfers at TPC Deere Run today.

They’re seeing the great shots with their own eyes.

A lot of people make it out here every year.

One woman says she learned so much about golf her first time at the John Deere Classic that she’s tried to come back every year, since.

That was 20 years ago now.

She and another fan say they love the community atmosphere and seeing young golfers take off.

“So then I tend to follow them, like Zach Johnson and Jordan [Spieth]. You tend to follow them more when they’re no-names when they come here and when they leave, they are somebody so then that name sticks with you and you tend to follow them,” says Susan Martin.

“It’s nice to see guys like when Jordan Spieth won a couple years ago, how his career took off. We’ve got that kid here today, that Matthew Wolff that won last week, one of the youngest winners on tour and he’s here, going to make some noise here this week. And then you always like to see guys like Charles Howell and Johnathan Berg that have been coming here for a long time, keep coming back. I think we appreciate that kind of stuff, too,” says Daniel Flynn, who has been coming to the JDC for 15 years now.

One man says he got his first experience about four years ago.

“It’s always exciting when you get down to the final day and you might have one or two in the hut that if they win they get to go to the open. That’s an exciting thing,” says David Wilson, who lives in Rapids City, IL.

He says it’s exciting to have a PGA Tour stop right in his own backyard.



Wilson shares his love of golf with his 80-year-old sister, who can’t walk well enough to come out to tournaments like this, but he always looks forward to telling her about it.