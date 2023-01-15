Davenport police officers have a mystery on their hands. How did a Jeep get into the river and where is the driver?

Photos courtesy Eric Olsen

A Jeep SUV crashed through the railings at the end of Marquette Street and the Mississippi River in Davenport in the early hours of Sunday morning and plunged more than 10 feet into the water. The Davenport Police Department says no one was in the vehicle when they arrived and the SUV was not reported stolen.

Local 4 News saw police recover a purse from the crash site. They have not identified the driver but based on footprints, it appears the driver walked away from the crash site. We will update this story with more details as we receive them.