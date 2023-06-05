One of the hardest working comedians in show business is coming to the Vibrant Arena – and he’s bringing his funny friends along for the ride.

(Vibrant Arena)

Jeff Dunham and his “Still Not Canceled” tour will hit the Vibrant Arena at The Mark on October 19 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale June 12 at 10 a.m. here or at Ticketmaster.

Dunham and his cast of world-renown characters, including Peanut, Bubba J and Walter, have completed nine international tours with shows in over 20 countries, including Canada, U.K., Switzerland, Holland, Belgium, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, France, Australia, New Zealand, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Malaysia, Singapore and South Africa, where he is the highest-selling international comedian. In Iceland, two percent of the population attended his performance.

Dunham earned his status as a global touring star after 18 years of working clubs, theaters and arenas, playing live to over 7,250,000 people at 1,390 performances from June 2007 through May 2022, earning the title of Billboard’s Top Comedy Tour for three consecutive years. Four of his specials on Comedy Central are in the top five of the channel’s highest rating programs. “Minding the Monsters” (2012) and “Controlled Chaos” (2011) were the network’s most viewed specials in their respective years. “Jeff Dunham’s Very Special Christmas Special” (2008) was Comedy Central’s highest rated program ever to date. “Jeff Dunham’s Completely Unrehearsed Last Minute Pandemic Holiday Special” (2020) was Comedy Central’s highest-rated special in five years, hitting over four million views in only five days, beating the ratings for Dunham’s own “Unhinged in Hollywood” (2015) special. His most recent latest Comedy Central special, “Me the People,” received 2.8 million viewers on its debut, the best performance in its time-period since Dunham’s Holiday Special debut in 2020. “Me the People” is cable’s most watched comedy special of 2022.

Dunham and his wife Audrey created the Jeff Dunham Family Fund and a portion of every ticket sold is given to various charities and charitable organizations. For more information, click here.