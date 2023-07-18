Rhythm City Casino Resort is excited to welcome Jefferson Starship!

Jefferson Starship will take the stage at the Event Center on Friday, October 20. Jefferson Starship, one of the most successful arena rock groups, has three platinum and eight gold records and multiple Top 40 hits like ‘Runaway,’ ‘Count On Me,’ ‘Find Your Way Back’ and ‘No Way Out’ to their credit and is still rocking on tour after all these years. The Jefferson Starship lineup features founding member David Freiberg, Donny Baldwin, Jude Gold, Cathy Richardson and Chris Smith, and the heart and magic of the group and hits remain.

Jefferson Starship (Rhythm City Casino Resort)

Jefferson Starship performs Friday, October 20, 8:00 p.m. in the Event Center at Rhythm City Casino Resort, located at 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Presales begin Thursday, July 20 at 10:00 a.m., with tickets available for purchase on Friday, July 21 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets will be available here or at The Market at Rhythm City. For more information, click here.