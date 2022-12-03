Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, will open at 4451 E 53rd St., Davenport, on Dec. 7, according to a news release.

Franchise owners Camilla and Aron Lees will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday, Dec. 7 to Sunday, Dec. 11 to support Junior Achievement of the Heartland. Customers who receive a special fundraising coupon distributed through a grassroots effort prior to the opening can make a minimum $3 contribution to Junior Achievement of the Heartland in exchange for a regular sub. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.

Guests can place orders in-store or for pickup through the website or through the Jersey Mike’s app. Additionally, delivery is available in most areas through the Jersey Mike’s app or through third-party delivery partners. Curbside pickup is available for orders placed in Jersey Mike’s app.

The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. You can contact this location directly at 563-900-4080.

For more information, visit here.