Jersey Mike’s helps Junior Achievement during March

Junior Achievement of the Heartland will partner with Jersey Mike’s Subs restaurants at 2124 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport, and 3918 16th St., Moline, for the 11th Annual March “ Month of Giving ” campaign to fund local charities.

During the month of March, customers can make a donation to Junior Achievement of the Heartland at these Jersey Mike’s locations, a news release says.

The campaign will culminate with Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 31, when the restaurants will give 100 percent of the day’s sales – not just profit – to Junior Achievement of the Heartland.

On Day of Giving, local Jersey Mike’s owners and operators throughout the country will donate their resources and every single dollar that comes in to more than 200 different charities including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more.

This March, Jersey Mike’s hopes to raise a record-breaking $8 million for local charities striving to fulfill their missions and make a difference.

Throughout March, customers can make donations through the Jersey Mike’s mobile app or onsite. On Day of Giving, Jersey Mike’s will offer free delivery through the Jersey Mike’s app.

Since Month of Giving began in 2011, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $32 million for local charities.