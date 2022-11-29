Jersey Mike’s Subs , known for its fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, will open at 415 Cleveland St ., in Muscatine on Wednesday, a news release says.

Franchise owners Kevin Schlutz and Michelle Hunt will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday, Nov. 30 to Sunday, Dec. 4 to support Muscatine Charities. Customers who receive a special fundraising coupon distributed through a grassroots effort prior to the opening can make a minimum $2 contribution to Muscatine Charities in exchange for a regular sub. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.

“Jersey Mike’s is known for giving back and making a difference in their communities,” said Hunt. “It’s one of the reasons our family got involved in Jersey Mike’s. This fundraiser will help Muscatine Charities impact multiple initiatives in Muscatine, benefiting our own community.”

Guests can place orders in-store or for pickup through the website or through the Jersey Mike’s app . Additionally, delivery is available in most areas through the Jersey Mike’s app or through third-party delivery partners. Curbside pickup is available for orders placed in Jersey Mike’s app.

The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. You can contact the store at 563-261-7007.

Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the country have raised nearly $90 million for local charities, the release says. In 2022, the company’s 12th Annual Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving in March raised $20 million for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.