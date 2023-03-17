Helping local kids achieve economic success can be as easy as picking up a tasty sub sandwich, according to Junior Achievement of the Heartland.

JA is joining forces with Jersey Mike’s Subs in Davenport, Dubuque, and Moline for the 13th-annual March “Month of Giving” campaign to support local charities. During this month, customers can make a donation to Junior Achievement at local Jersey Mike’s restaurants.

The Month of Giving campaign will culminate with Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 29, when local Jersey Mike’s locations will give 100 percent of the day’s sales – not just profit – to JA.

On Day of Giving, local Jersey Mike’s owners and operators throughout the country will donate their resources and every single dollar that comes in to more than 200 charities including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and JA.

With more than 2,500 Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the U.S., the Davenport, Dubuque and Moline stores have ranked in the top four for the amount raised in previous years, according to a Junior Achievement release.

This March, Jersey Mike’s hopes to exceed last year’s record-breaking national fundraising total of $20 million and help local charities striving to fulfill their missions and make a difference. Locally, Jersey Mike’s stores raised over $100,000 last year.

Dougal Nelson is president/CEO of Moline-based Junior Achievement of the Heartland — which gives K-12 students in 23 counties in eastern Iowa and western Illinois knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship.

“Franchise owners, Aron and Camilla Lees, along with the entire Jersey Mike’s team are real-life examples of the entrepreneurial spirit and community engagement JA is teaching our youth,” Dougal Nelson, president/CEO of Junior Achievement of the Heartland, said in the release.

“We are most appreciative of the Quad Cities and Dubuque in supporting our local Jersey Mike’s effort to help JA empower our students to reach their full potential,” he said. “Every dollar raised will help students continue to benefit from JA’s career readiness and financial literacy learning experiences.”

“I would like to extend a personal invitation to you and your family to visit Jersey Mike’s Subs throughout the month of March, and especially on Day of Giving when 100 percent of sales – every penny – goes to help a great local cause,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO, who started the company when he was only 17 years old.

Throughout March, customers can make donations through the Jersey Mike’s mobile app or onsite. On Day of Giving, Jersey Mike’s restaurants will donate their resources and every single dollar that comes in — whether in-store, on-line or through the app.

The interior of Jersey Mike’s new location on East 53rd Street, Davenport.

Since Month of Giving began in 2011, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $67 million for local charities. Restaurant locations in the region include:

3918 16 th St., Moline

St., Moline 2124 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport

4451 E. 53 rd St., Davenport

St., Davenport 415 Cleveland St., Muscatine

3500 Dodge St., Dubuque

For more information about the regional Junior Achievement, visit its website HERE.