Jesse McCartney wants to make the Rhythm City Casino’s Event Center “Better with You” on Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 8 p.m.! Tickets will be available online here or at The Market at Rhythm City, 7077 Elmore Avenue in Davenport. There will be a presale on Thursday, October 19 at 10 a.m. and regular sales start on Friday, October 20 at 10 a.m.

Jesse McCartney (Rhythm City Casino)

McCartney first rose to fame on “All My Children” as JR Chandler in the late 1990s. He’s released four studio albums, all of which have made the Top 15 of the Billboard 200. His debut album, Beautiful Soul, was released in 2004 and went platinum. It included hits like “She’s No You” and the album’s title track. He followed that up with Right Where You Want Me (2006), Departure (2008) and Have It All (2014) and singles like “How Do You Sleep” and “Better with You.” He collaborated with T-Pain on the cross-genre banger “Body Language,” and wrote the quadruple-platinum Grammy Award-nominated “Bleeding Love” for Leona Lewis.

For more information about Rhythm City Casino, including upcoming shows, click here.