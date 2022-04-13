The Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities has announced winners of its annual essay and art contests, open to students in grades 6-12 in the QC area.
The winners of the Ida Kramer Children and the Holocaust Essay Contest are:
- 1st Place: Levi and Yosef Tannenbaum, 10th and 9th Grade, Home Schooled, “Mendel’s Journey” (Mendel Hershkowitz Kluger)
- 2nd Place: Alex M. WIlliams, 8th Grade, Rivermont Collegiate, Bettendorf, “A Night We Should Never Forget” (Elie Wiesel)
- 3rd Place Tie: Zoe D. Fuglsang, 8th Grade, St. Joseph Catholic School, DeWitt, “A Time to Never Forget” (Aaron Elster) and Paige Swain, 10th Grade, Geneseo High School, Geneseo, “Her Triumph” (Irene Butter)
The winners of the Meyer and Frances Shnurman Holocaust Visual Arts Contest are:
- 1st Place: Seryanna C. Cutkomp, 8th Grade, Creative Arts Academy of the Quad Cities, “Chaos in Color”
- 2nd Place: Aly Perez , 7th Grade, Creative Arts Academy of the Quad Cites, “Millions”
- 3rd Place: Levi and Yosef Tannenbaum, Home Schooled, “The Sixth Bridge”
First prize is $500, and if there is a sponsoring teacher, then he/she will receive a gift of $100 to support classroom needs. Second prize is $200 and third prize is $100, and if there is a sponsoring teacher, he/she will receive a $50 gift for classroom needs. Honorable mention students will receive a $25 gift.
The winning essay will be read during the annual Yom Hashoah – Holocaust Remembrance Service, which will be held this year on Sunday, May 1st.
The essay contest is sponsored by the Yom Hashoah Committee and the Holocaust Education Committee of the Quad Cities. The visual art contest is sponsored by the Yom Hashoah Committee and Quad City Arts.
For additional information, visit the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities here or email here.