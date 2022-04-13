The Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities has announced winners of its annual essay and art contests, open to students in grades 6-12 in the QC area.

Home-schooled brothers Levi and Yosef Tannenbaum, 10 th and 9th Grade, are first-place winners in this year’s essay contest.

The winners of the Ida Kramer Children and the Holocaust Essay Contest are:

1 st Place : Levi and Yosef Tannenbaum, 10 th and 9th Grade, Home Schooled, “Mendel’s Journey” (Mendel Hershkowitz Kluger)

: Levi and Yosef Tannenbaum, 10 and 9th Grade, Home Schooled, “Mendel’s Journey” (Mendel Hershkowitz Kluger) 2 nd Place: Alex M. WIlliams, 8 th Grade, Rivermont Collegiate, Bettendorf, “A Night We Should Never Forget” (Elie Wiesel)

Alex M. WIlliams, 8 Grade, Rivermont Collegiate, Bettendorf, “A Night We Should Never Forget” (Elie Wiesel) 3rd Place Tie: Zoe D. Fuglsang, 8th Grade, St. Joseph Catholic School, DeWitt, “A Time to Never Forget” (Aaron Elster) and Paige Swain, 10th Grade, Geneseo High School, Geneseo, “Her Triumph” (Irene Butter)

Seryanna C. Cutkomp, 8th-grader at the Creative Arts Academy of the Quad Cities, won first place in the visual arts contest.

The winners of the Meyer and Frances Shnurman Holocaust Visual Arts Contest are:

1 st Place: Seryanna C. Cutkomp, 8th Grade, Creative Arts Academy of the Quad Cities, “Chaos in Color”

Seryanna C. Cutkomp, 8th Grade, Creative Arts Academy of the Quad Cities, “Chaos in Color” 2 nd Place: Aly Perez , 7th Grade, Creative Arts Academy of the Quad Cites, “Millions”

Aly Perez , 7th Grade, Creative Arts Academy of the Quad Cites, “Millions” 3rd Place: Levi and Yosef Tannenbaum, Home Schooled, “The Sixth Bridge”

First prize is $500, and if there is a sponsoring teacher, then he/she will receive a gift of $100 to support classroom needs. Second prize is $200 and third prize is $100, and if there is a sponsoring teacher, he/she will receive a $50 gift for classroom needs. Honorable mention students will receive a $25 gift.

The winning essay will be read during the annual Yom Hashoah – Holocaust Remembrance Service, which will be held this year on Sunday, May 1st.

The essay contest is sponsored by the Yom Hashoah Committee and the Holocaust Education Committee of the Quad Cities. The visual art contest is sponsored by the Yom Hashoah Committee and Quad City Arts.

For additional information, visit the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities here or email here.