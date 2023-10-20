The Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities has received a $100,000 matching challenge grant from Reggie and Jeff Goldstein and the Louis Rich family in support of Israel.

“The horrific and unprovoked surprise attack by the Palestinian terrorist organization, Hamas, on October 7th resulted in over 1,400 Israeli children, women and men being brutally massacred,” federation executive director Allan Ross said Thursday.

A missile explodes in Gaza City during an Israeli air strike on October 8, 2023. Israel, reeling from the deadliest attack on its territory in half a century, formally declared war on Hamas Sunday as the conflict’s death toll surged close to 1,000 after the Palestinian militant group launched a massive surprise assault from Gaza. (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images)

“The people and communities of Israel, especially in the south near Gaza, need help and support immediately. If this $100,000 grant is matched, that will mean that the Quad Cities will be sending at least $200,000 to Israel,” he said in a press release.

The grant funds will be going two important and very effective organizations: The Jewish Agency for Israel and United Hatzalah, Ross said.

If you want to be part of this matching challenge grant, please make your check out to JFQC and send it to: Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities, 2215 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport, Iowa 52807.

Or you can donate by credit card on Paypal by going to https://www.jfqc.org/donate.