Jill Biden makes stop in Clinton to campaign for her husband Joe Biden

Three days away from Caucus night, and several presidential candidates are getting in as many stops as they can before Monday.

Your local election headquarters followed the action in the area today.

Jill Biden came through to talk with voters about her husband’s campaign.

She says she is confident her husband, Joe Biden will lead the caucus. She also told people in Clinton why they should caucus for her Biden on Monday.

“I think Joe represents and reflects the values that I see here in Iowa. Iowans are hard working, and they have integrity, and they’re honest. I think Joe reflects that. I think Iowans are ultimately going to vote for Joe to lead the caucus.” says Jill Biden.

She also made another stop in Davenport this afternoon, where she went door knocking with supporters.