Former Second Lady Jill Biden visits Davenport among other Iowa cities

With just one month left to Iowa caucus, local cities are going to see many campaign events.

Wife of former Vice President Joe Biden, Jill Biden is visiting Iowa. On Thursday, she stopped by Cedar Rapids, Anamosa, Clinton and Maquaketo.

The former first couple Joe Biden and Jill Biden are attending events across the state together as well as individually.

On Friday, Jill Biden will stop by Dubuque, Muscatine and Davenport.

Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer will also join Joe Biden at a community event in Dubuque, Cedar Rapids and Independence on Friday.