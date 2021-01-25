Jim Brickman’s live virtual concert will benefit Adler Theatre

Grammy-nominated songwriter and piano sensation Jim Brickman will continue to entertain fans in February with “Share the Love, Live!” virtually. Tickets are available at www.jimbrickman.com.

Concert times are 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12; 6 and 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13; and 6 and 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14. Advance tickets are $40, with tickets at $50 after Feb. 1.

A portion of each ticket purchased will benefit the Adler Theatre, Davenport.

Brickman will bring the concert experience up close and personal with songs including “Love of My Life,” “Destiny,” “Angel Eyes,” and “Valentine.”

About Jim Brickman:

Brickman is the best-selling solo pianist of our time earning 22 Number One albums and 34 Top 20 Radio Singles in “Billboard Magazine.” He’s garnered two Grammy nominations, gospel music’s Dove Award, two SESAC Songwriter of the Year Awards, and the Canadian Country Music Award.

He also has a music scholarship named for him by his alma mater, the prestigious Cleveland Institute of Music.

Brickman jumped from a career as a jingle writer of famous tunes for advertising, to reviving the romantic standard of the popular song. His first album release was 1995’s “No Words,” and he’s gone on to sell eight million albums worldwide.

His star-studded vocal collaborations have crossed genres to feature luminaries like Lady Antebellum, Carly Simon, Michael W. Smith, Herb Alpert, Michael Bolton, Donny Osmond, Kenny Rogers, Olivia Newton-John, Johnny Mathis, Kenny Loggins, John Oates, Martina McBride, Wayne Brady, Jane Krakowski, and countless country, Broadway, pop and jazz musicians.

He has written three best-selling books, starred in five TV concert specials, and is in the 22nd season of hosting the popular syndicated radio show “The Jim Brickman Show.”

New in 2020, the “Brickman Bedtime Story” podcast every Tuesday night can be seen on Facebook LIVE and heard on Pandora, Apple, Spotify and iheart podcasts.