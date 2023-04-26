Over 180 golfers will tee off for area youth at the Jim Victor Memorial Junior Achievement

Golf Classic May 1 at Crow Valley Golf Club in Davenport. The golf tournament raises money to support JA and its programs.

Jim Victor was a long-time advocate for Junior Achievement’s mission of work- and career-readiness and teaching entrepreneurship and financial decision-making. He served on the local board of directors, taught JA classes and was instrumental in creating the Free Enterprise Foundation, an endowment fund to sustain JA’s core-mission programs for future generations.

Jim Victor (Junior Achievement of the Heartland)

Junior Achievement is dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need for economic success, planning for their future and making smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and locally, Junior Achievement of the Heartland serves 23 counties in eastern Iowa and western Illinois.

The Jim Victor Memorial Junior Achievement Golf Classic is Monday, May 1 at Crow Valley Golf Club, located at 4315 E. 60th St., Davenport. For more information, click here.