The Mississippi Valley Fair’s official Facebook page shared that Thursday’s scheduled performer, Jimmie Allen, was “stuck in Pennsylvania” “due to technical difficulties” and that his show was canceled.

The message was posted just before 7 p.m.

Local 4 News reached out to the Fair for more information, but was unable to connect with anyone at this time.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – APRIL 11: Jimmie Allen performs at the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT)