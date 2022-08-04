The Mississippi Valley Fair’s official Facebook page shared that Thursday’s scheduled performer, Jimmie Allen, was “stuck in Pennsylvania” “due to technical difficulties” and that his show was canceled.
The message was posted just before 7 p.m.
Local 4 News reached out to the Fair for more information, but was unable to connect with anyone at this time.
