Jim’s Rib Haven, Rock Island, needs more staff to stay open.

Owner Lois Overton told Local 4 News on Wednesday that she seeks more help – especially a cook.

Jim’s Rib Haven, Rock Island (OurQuadCities.com)

The building will be open from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. daily for people to stop by to apply at the iconic restaurant Lois Overton’s father, Jim Overton, started the popular dining spot. Applicants also can call Willie Thompson to apply at 402-850-9118.

Lois Overton seeks a cook who is punctual, and enjoys preparing food. That person can be trained, she said, and pretty much can set their own hours in a job that involves heavy lifting.

Fans of Jim’s Rib Haven in Rock Island had a shocking surprise when they discovered a closed sign at the restaurant.

Considered by many as a Quad-City staple, Jim’s Rib Haven has been around since the late 1960s. Potential patrons – including a man waiting outside the restaurant Wednesday for a job interview – were surprised by the closing.

The restaurant is at 531 24th St., Rock Island. A recording on the restaurant’s answering machine says they are closed until further notice. Another Jim’s location is in Omaha.