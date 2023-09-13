A popular barbecue restaurant in the Quad Cities reopens Wednesday.

Jim’s Rib Haven closed temporarily earlier this month.

The owners say they didn’t have enough employees to properly run the restaurant, needed cooks and other workers to give their existing employees some relief after working way too much.

With the new employees, owner Lois Overton Thompson say the food and service should return to top notch.

“Once they get started and my husband comes in town, he will make sure everything is up to par the way it is supposed to be, ’cause he is the last original cook,” she said. “So he knows how it is supposed to be.”

The restaurant will return to its normal business hours starting Wednesday.